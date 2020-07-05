Fear of virus, goldsmith with fever commits suicide

Hyderabad, July 5 (PTI): A 34-year-old goldsmith, a native of West Bengal, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar Lake here for fear of contracting COVID-19, police said on Sunday. The man suffering from fever and cough had been under treatment from a local doctor for a over a week, the police said.

The doctor then advised him to get hospital treatment. So, he approached a hospital but could not get admission, they said. On Friday, he developed breathing problems and asked his friend to take him to the lake area. Upon reaching the spot, the goldsmith jumped into the waters and died, the police said.

The man's body, retrieved on Sunday, has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain whether he was COVID-19 positive, they said..