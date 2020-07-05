Left Menu
Development News Edition

Each re-opening to be done carefully as 'Mission Begin Again' underway: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has met with various associations of the hotels and lodges of the state and each re-opening would be done carefully as 'Mission Begin Again' is underway.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:11 IST
Each re-opening to be done carefully as 'Mission Begin Again' underway: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has met with various associations of the hotels and lodges of the state and each re-opening would be done carefully as 'Mission Begin Again' is underway. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji interacted with the various associations of the hotels and lodges of Maharashtra. As Mission Begin Again is underway, each re-opening would be done carefully and health safety is the only measure," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

"SoPs, regulation and self regulation, work force strength, health safety measures were discussed today. We are truly grateful to this industry that has played an important role in covid response since day 1, housing our frontline warriors in many hotels and lodges," he said in another tweet. According to the latest update from the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far registered 2,00,064 cases of coronavirus. The actives cases in the state are 83311. The number of people cured or discharged are 108082. The death toll is at 8671 in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

E-commerce to drive warehousing demand in Kolkata during

The demand for warehousing space in the city during the current financial year will largely be driven by e-commerce and FMCG companies, an official of a global property consulting firm said. E-commerce accounted for 27 per cent of the entir...

Unique 'Maangani festival' concludes in Karaikal temple

Karaikal, Jul 5 PTI The unique, annual five-day Maanganifestival mango festivalof Arulmigu Karaikal Ammaiyar temple here concluded on Sunday without participation of devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. It is celebrated i...

Bottas wins F1's season-opening Austrian GP, Hamilton in 4th

Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty. The race was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of 20 driv...

DRX win sixth straight at LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten and in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of struggling SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday. Ju-hoon Chovy Jeong and Hyeon-joon Doran Choi each turned in an MVP performance for DRX 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020