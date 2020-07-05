Each re-opening to be done carefully as 'Mission Begin Again' underway: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has met with various associations of the hotels and lodges of the state and each re-opening would be done carefully as 'Mission Begin Again' is underway. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji interacted with the various associations of the hotels and lodges of Maharashtra. As Mission Begin Again is underway, each re-opening would be done carefully and health safety is the only measure," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

"SoPs, regulation and self regulation, work force strength, health safety measures were discussed today. We are truly grateful to this industry that has played an important role in covid response since day 1, housing our frontline warriors in many hotels and lodges," he said in another tweet. According to the latest update from the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far registered 2,00,064 cases of coronavirus. The actives cases in the state are 83311. The number of people cured or discharged are 108082. The death toll is at 8671 in the state. (ANI)