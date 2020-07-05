Kerala records 225 new COVID-19 cases
As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:48 IST
As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228. "Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,228," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.
A total of 3,174 patients in the state have recovered from the illness. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)
