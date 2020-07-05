Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DEL45 VIRUS-3RDLD HOSPITAL Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said. MDS15 TN-POLICE-DEATHS-PRISON Five policemen held in father-son death case shifted to Madurai central prison Tuticorin: Five policemen arrested in connection with the death of a father-son duo, who were allegedly tortured by the former, have been shifted from a local jail to the Madurai Central Prison, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:39 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION: DEL20 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day spike of 24,850 coronavirus cases, 613 fatalities in India: Health ministry New Delhi: With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,73,165, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL49 LD-QUAKE Two medium-intensity quakes hit Gujarat and Mizoram Ahmedabad/ New Delhi: Two medium-intensity earthquakes hit Gujarat and Mizoram on Sunday evening, both in a span of 20 minutes, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Sunday. DEL50 GOVT-SFJ-LD WEBSITES 40 websites of banned group Sikhs For Justice blocked New Delhi: Days after nine individuals linked to Khalistani outfits were declared as terrorists, the government on Sunday announced that 40 websites belonging to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an outlawed organisation, have been blocked for supporting secessionist activities.

DEL52 JK-SHELLING Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. DEL53 UP-COP-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Police nab accomplice after exchange of fire, gangster Dubey still at large Kanpur/Lucknow: Police on Sunday shot at and arrested an accomplice of gangster Vikas Dubey, whose henchmen had killed eight police personnel at a village near Kanpur, an official said. DEL40 VIRUS-CONG Rise in COVID-19 cases 'worrisome': Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus infections in the country and accused the government of "wasting time" by not utilising the lockdown period to ramp up the health infrastructure.

DEL29 SINOINDIA-EXPERT Modi's Ladakh visit underscored India’s resolve to beat back Chinese aggression: Brahma Chellaney New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh underscored India’s resolve to beat back Chinese aggression and he delivered a clear message there to the neighbouring country with his reference to “expansionism”, strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney said on Sunday. By Brajendra Nath Singh DEL37 SPACE-POLICY Space policy, Space Activities Bill in final stages: ISRO chairman New Delhi: The space policy and the Space Activities Bill are in the final stages, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said, days after the government opened up the space sector for private players. DEL45 VIRUS-3RDLD HOSPITAL Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said.

MDS15 TN-POLICE-DEATHS-PRISON Five policemen held in father-son death case shifted to Madurai central prison Tuticorin: Five policemen arrested in connection with the death of a father-son duo, who were allegedly tortured by the former, have been shifted from a local jail to the Madurai Central Prison, police said. The policemen were shifted out of the local jail on Saturday for 'security reasons'.

DEL54 NCR-FACTORY-3RDLD FIRE Eight killed in fire at candle-making factory in Ghaziabad Ghaziabad: Eight people, including six women, were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad where they worked, officials said. One of the dead worker was a 16-year-old boy. LEGAL LGD6 VIRUS-SC-HEARINGS SC comes out with fresh SOP for hearing through video-conferencing, listing of cases New Delhi: The Supreme Court has come out with a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for e-filing of cases, mentioning and listing of matters and also for hearing through video-conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS DCM40 BIZ-EXPORTS-BANGLADESH-FIEO Movement of goods resumes at West Bengal-Bangladesh border: FIEO New Delhi: Imports and exports of goods through trucks have resumed at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border after traders took the matter with the Centre and state authorities, FIEO said on Sunday. FOREIGN FGN18 NEPAL-LD OLI Oli-Prachanda power-sharing talks fail; both agree to meet again on Monday Kathmandu: The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday to sort out their differences ahead of the party's powerful Standing Committee meeting. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN20 CHINA-PLAGUE Chinese city sounds alert for bubonic plague Beijing: A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD20 SPO-BCCI-LD COUNCIL Apex Council member Bhardwaj wants only 'eligible' BCCI office-bearers to attend meeting on July 17 New Delhi: The CAG nominee in the BCCI's Apex Council, Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, wants the body to discuss its reconstitution when it meets on July 17, saying the issue needs to be on the agenda as the tenures of Board President, Vice-President and Secretary have either ended or ending soon. By Bharat Sharma PTI AD

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...

Chiefs welcome back ofnu

Chris ofnu Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Clubs Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced. The 27-year-old New Zealand native, who has been inactive since his departure from AVANT Gaming in June, previously...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020