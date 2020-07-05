Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION: DEL20 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day spike of 24,850 coronavirus cases, 613 fatalities in India: Health ministry New Delhi: With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,73,165, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL49 LD-QUAKE Two medium-intensity quakes hit Gujarat and Mizoram Ahmedabad/ New Delhi: Two medium-intensity earthquakes hit Gujarat and Mizoram on Sunday evening, both in a span of 20 minutes, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Sunday. DEL50 GOVT-SFJ-LD WEBSITES 40 websites of banned group Sikhs For Justice blocked New Delhi: Days after nine individuals linked to Khalistani outfits were declared as terrorists, the government on Sunday announced that 40 websites belonging to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an outlawed organisation, have been blocked for supporting secessionist activities.

DEL52 JK-SHELLING Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. DEL53 UP-COP-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Police nab accomplice after exchange of fire, gangster Dubey still at large Kanpur/Lucknow: Police on Sunday shot at and arrested an accomplice of gangster Vikas Dubey, whose henchmen had killed eight police personnel at a village near Kanpur, an official said. DEL40 VIRUS-CONG Rise in COVID-19 cases 'worrisome': Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus infections in the country and accused the government of "wasting time" by not utilising the lockdown period to ramp up the health infrastructure.

DEL29 SINOINDIA-EXPERT Modi's Ladakh visit underscored India’s resolve to beat back Chinese aggression: Brahma Chellaney New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh underscored India’s resolve to beat back Chinese aggression and he delivered a clear message there to the neighbouring country with his reference to “expansionism”, strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney said on Sunday. By Brajendra Nath Singh DEL37 SPACE-POLICY Space policy, Space Activities Bill in final stages: ISRO chairman New Delhi: The space policy and the Space Activities Bill are in the final stages, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said, days after the government opened up the space sector for private players. DEL45 VIRUS-3RDLD HOSPITAL Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said.

MDS15 TN-POLICE-DEATHS-PRISON Five policemen held in father-son death case shifted to Madurai central prison Tuticorin: Five policemen arrested in connection with the death of a father-son duo, who were allegedly tortured by the former, have been shifted from a local jail to the Madurai Central Prison, police said. The policemen were shifted out of the local jail on Saturday for 'security reasons'.

DEL54 NCR-FACTORY-3RDLD FIRE Eight killed in fire at candle-making factory in Ghaziabad Ghaziabad: Eight people, including six women, were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad where they worked, officials said. One of the dead worker was a 16-year-old boy. LEGAL LGD6 VIRUS-SC-HEARINGS SC comes out with fresh SOP for hearing through video-conferencing, listing of cases New Delhi: The Supreme Court has come out with a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for e-filing of cases, mentioning and listing of matters and also for hearing through video-conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS DCM40 BIZ-EXPORTS-BANGLADESH-FIEO Movement of goods resumes at West Bengal-Bangladesh border: FIEO New Delhi: Imports and exports of goods through trucks have resumed at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border after traders took the matter with the Centre and state authorities, FIEO said on Sunday. FOREIGN FGN18 NEPAL-LD OLI Oli-Prachanda power-sharing talks fail; both agree to meet again on Monday Kathmandu: The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday to sort out their differences ahead of the party's powerful Standing Committee meeting. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN20 CHINA-PLAGUE Chinese city sounds alert for bubonic plague Beijing: A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD20 SPO-BCCI-LD COUNCIL Apex Council member Bhardwaj wants only 'eligible' BCCI office-bearers to attend meeting on July 17 New Delhi: The CAG nominee in the BCCI's Apex Council, Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, wants the body to discuss its reconstitution when it meets on July 17, saying the issue needs to be on the agenda as the tenures of Board President, Vice-President and Secretary have either ended or ending soon. By Bharat Sharma