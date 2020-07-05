With 632 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark

As many as 632 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 20,164. "Rajasthan reported 632 new COVID-19 positive cases and 9 deaths till 8.30 pm today. The total number of cases now stands at 20,164. There are 3,780 active cases in the state," said State Health Department.

So far, 456 people have died in the state due to the virus. With the highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 6,73,165, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. (ANI)