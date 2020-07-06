Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan appoints senior IAS officer D B Gupta as adviser to CM

The appointment order was issued by the Department of Personnel of Rajasthan on Sunday night. Along with this, three more IAS officers have been transferred. Kishore Kumar Sharma, who was awaiting posting orders, has been named the new Chittorgarh Collector, replacing Chetan Ram Deora. Deora has been transferred to Udaipur as the new collector.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 00:38 IST
Rajasthan appoints senior IAS officer D B Gupta as adviser to CM

Senior IAS officer D B Gupta, who was removed as the chief secretary on Thursday, was appointed adviser to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. The appointment order was issued by the Department of Personnel of Rajasthan on Sunday night.

Along with this, three more IAS officers have been transferred. Udaipur Collector Anandhi has been shifted to Alwar in the same designation. Kishore Kumar Sharma, who was awaiting posting orders, has been named the new Chittorgarh Collector, replacing Chetan Ram Deora. Deora has been transferred to Udaipur as the new collector.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit; Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton and other F1 drivers take a knee in Austria

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and a majority of Formula Ones 20 drivers took a knee on the starting grid before Sundays season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in a stance against racism.The sports only Black driver, an outspoken campa...

BIG rally past Team Vitality to win cs_summit 6: Europe

BIG outlasted Team Vitality on Sunday en route to securing a 3-2 victory in the grand final of the cssummit 6 Online Europe event. BIG, who dropped a 2-1 decision to Team Vitality in the upper-bracket final on Friday, earned a rematch the f...

Baseball-Indians manager on team's name: 'Time to move forward'

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona said on Sunday he feels the Major League Baseball club should change its contentious moniker, in place now for 105 years. Franconas comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide push to ...

Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage - spokesman

A fire at Irans underground Natanz nuclear facility has caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced centrifuges used to enrich uranium, an Iranian nuclear official said on Sunday. Irans top security body said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020