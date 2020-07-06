Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Stay the course together to emerge stronger’ from COVID-19 crisis: UN chief’s message to major sustainability forum

The High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), which formally begins on Tuesday, is an annual stock-take of the world’s progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN News | Updated: 06-07-2020 06:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 06:37 IST
‘Stay the course together to emerge stronger’ from COVID-19 crisis: UN chief’s message to major sustainability forum
Countries will have the opportunity to present their updated plans for making the 17 Goals a reality (known as Voluntary National Reviews), and several UN, and other intergovernmental bodies will also provide input to the discussions. Image Credit: ANI

As a major United Nations forum prepares to assess progress towards a fairer future for people and the planet, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that each of the Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), which formally begins on Tuesday, is an annual stock-take of the world's progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, senior government figures are meeting virtually, via video-conferencing software, to discuss and debate ways to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges; from poverty to climate change, peace and security, and gender equality.

National plans in the spotlight

Countries will have the opportunity to present their updated plans for making the 17 Goals a reality (known as Voluntary National Reviews), and several UN, and other intergovernmental bodies will also provide input to the discussions.

The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many aspects of society, and the economy, is reflected in the 2020 programme: the theme of "building back better" after the pandemic is the background to many of the sessions over the major 10-day conference, covering such areas as poverty reduction, financing for developing countries, protecting the planet, and access to sustainable energy.

A decade of action

The Secretary-General's latest report on progress towards the SDGs, which will form the basis of discussions, notes that 2020 marks the beginning of a "decade of action and delivery for sustainable development", during which the pace and scale at which the goals are achieved will be ramped up.

The report notes that the global crisis resulting from the spread of COVID-19, has had a major effect on these targets, with health systems overwhelmed, businesses shut down, and 1.6 billion students kept out of school; the poor and vulnerable have borne the brunt of the pandemic, and tens of millions are expected to experience extreme hunger and poverty.

Focus on inequality and climate change

The discussions held during the forum will also be informed by a second report from the Secretary-General, which focuses on how to deliver the SDGs, in light of the pandemic. In it, the UN chief outlines two overarching themes: reducing inequality, by making economies more sustainable and just; and committing to "rapid and sustained" carbon dioxide reductions.

The first theme is described as a key strategy to reduce global poverty. Progress towards reduction has slowed in recent years, and it is projected that in 2020 alone, the pandemic could lead to up to 49 million people falling into poverty.

Improving income distribution, says the report, can make a major impact, not only in keeping people above the poverty line but also in contributing to faster economic growth, as the poorest in society gain greater spending power.

Reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gases are essential if the international community's goal of keeping overall global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels is to be met. Policies and strategies currently in place, warns the report, do not go far enough, and there is a real risk of significantly overshooting the target.

The Secretary-General declares, in the report, that ambitious and immediate climate action is the only viable pathway that limits climate change, whilst protecting people, livelihoods and natural ecosystems. Such action would also see a tangible net economic benefit, saving the global economy tens of trillions of dollars.

The UN chief's progress report highlights the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in recovering from the crisis, a "large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response", amounting to at least 10 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP). Mr Guterres raises the prospect of a post-pandemic global economy that "builds back better", with measures in place that reduce the risk of future crises and bring the world closer to achieving the 2030 Agenda.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

At least 2 dead, 7 missing in boat capsizing in Indonesia

An overloaded fishing boat carrying 28 people capsized in eastern Indonesia, killing at least two children and leaving seven other people missing, an official said Monday. Boat crews on nearby vessels recovered the bodies of two children an...

Reports: NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

The NHL and the NHL Players Association have agreed on the return-to-play protocols for this season, according to multiple reports Sunday. The sides reportedly were still negotiating an extension to their collective bargaining agreement. Th...

Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday. Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the n...

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

The border between Australias two most populous states will close from Tuesday for an indefinite period, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in his state.The decision marks the first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020