Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thulas Nxesi welcomes arrest of suspects scammed from UIF

They were arrested by the South African Police Service’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:12 IST
Thulas Nxesi welcomes arrest of suspects scammed from UIF
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit had already frozen the funds after it applied for an order from the High Court. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has welcomed the weekend arrests of suspects, who are accused of being part of the enterprise that scammed R5.7 million from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The money was meant as a relief for workers during the lockdown.

The suspects are expected to appear in court today. They were arrested by the South African Police Service's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks.

"We welcome the swift action by the members of the law enforcement agencies in apprehending the people, who are suspected of having defrauded their employer and the UIF when they allegedly changed the banking details into which the relief money was supposed to be paid.

"As we have indicated before, we will follow every cent that we have spent during this period. Working together with our internal auditors, the office of the Auditor-General and our contracted forensic auditors, as well as the law enforcement agencies, we are putting those who thought that the UIF was their source for easy money on notice. You will be found and you will be prosecuted," Nxesi said.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit had already frozen the funds after it applied for an order from the High Court.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020