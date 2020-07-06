Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health Services(DG RHS) Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway.

In Combined Medical Services Examination of UPSC in 1983, Dr.B P Nanda secured All India 1st position and was selected for the Indian Railway Medical Services. Dr B P Nanda joined Indian Railway Medical Services on 14th November 1984, in Kharagpur Divisional Hospital of South Eastern Railway.

On completion of probation, Dr Nanda was posted as Assistant Divisional Medical Officer at Chhindwara Health Unit in Madhya Pradesh under Nagpur Division and later transferred to Hatia Railway Hospital, Ranchi where he served for seven years. Subsequently, he was transferred to Mancheswar Railway Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Dr Nanda did his Post Graduation in ENT from Mumbai University, Bombay from 1994-97 and was posted as ENT specialist at Adra Divisional Railway Hospital where he had served for 15 years from 1997-2012.

After Promotion to SAG level as Chief Medical Superintendent of Chakradharpur Division, Dr Nanda started his Administrative Career and continued to be Superintendents in Adra (Eastern Railway) and Madras (Southern Railways) till 2018 and then elevated to the rank of Principal Chief Medical Director of Southern Railways which consists of six Divisional Hospital including the most prestigious, Perambur Railway Hospital at Ayanavaram.

As Principal Chief Medical Director of Southern Railways, Dr Nanda was instrumental in implementing e-Procurement of medicines and surgical for the Zone. Under his able leadership, the Medical Department completed the e-Procurement and ensured equitable distribution to all Divisions. Academic activities have gained momentum to update IRHS cadre with the latest developments in the medical field. Two CME programmes at zonal level and one all India CME were conducted during his tenure.

