2 children drown in water tank

2 children drown in water tankPTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:28 IST
Two children drowned while taking a bath in a water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said
According to Mohangarh police station incharge Manak Ram Bishnoi, the incident happened at an agricultural farm here
He said the deceased were identified as Lokendra Singh (8) and Pradyuman Singh (7) and the bodies handed over to the family members.
