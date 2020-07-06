COVID-19: Strict lockdown in Aurangabad from July 10 to 18

Left Menu
This phase of the lockdown will be in force for nine days and cover certain industries, and only essential services will be allowed to operate during this period, they said. The decision was taken keeping in view demand by citizens and following a meeting with various stakeholders held in the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases in the central Maharashtra district, collector Uday Choudhari told reporters here.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:49 IST
A lockdown with a slew of restrictions will be imposed in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra from July 10 to curb the rising cases of coronavirus, officials said on Monday. This phase of the lockdown will be in force for nine days and cover certain industries, and only essential services will be allowed to operate during this period, they said.

The decision was taken keeping in view demand by citizens and following a meeting with various stakeholders held in the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases in the central Maharashtra district, collector Uday Choudhari told reporters here. He said, "A lockdown will be enforced in Aurangabad between July 10 and 18. It will be a strict lockdown." Choudhari said, "A demand was raised by common public for lockdown but the decision was taken unanimously after a meeting with various stakeholders like industries, traders and others along with administration officials.

"Industries shall remain closed in this period. But the administration will decide a strategy to ensure continuous operation of the pharmaceutical industry and some other units during the lockdown period." Asked about the lockdown, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said, "Only milk outlets will be allowed to remain open during this period...rest every establishment will be shut. "Petrol pumps will operate for limited hours to provide fuel to government and emergency services vehicles." The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district have reached 6,880, while the death toll stood at 310, an official said.

Of the total cases, 3,374 patients have recovered, while 3,196 are currently under treatment, he added..

