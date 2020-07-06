Left Menu
COVID-19: 4 days after 600th case, Amravati touches 700-mark

Five people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 700, the mark being reached four days after the 600th case was detected on July 2, an official said. The number of cases reached 600 on July 2 and it has reached 700 today," the official informed.

Five people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 700, the mark being reached four days after the 600th case was detected on July 2, an official said. The district reported its first case on April 4, touched the 100-mark in 43 days on May 16, after which it has been a worrisome climb with further century-marks being breached in much lesser time, he added.

"The 200th case was detected 13 days later on May 29, the 300th on June 11, which is again a gap of 13 days. The 400th case was on June 19 and 500 on June 27. The number of cases reached 600 on July 2 and it has reached 700 today," the official informed. The 700 cases include 27 deaths, while 462 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

U.S. Supreme Court restricts 'electors' in presidential contests

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free electors in the complex Electoral College system that decides the U.S. presidency from state laws that use penalties to force them to support the candidate who prevails in the states popular ...

