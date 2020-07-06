Dharavi slum adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, tally 2,334

Mumbai's largest slum, Dharavi, on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,334, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. Dharavi has only 509 active cases now as 1,735 patients have already recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities, he said.

The update on the death toll is not available. Dharavi had reported its first coronavirus case on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first such detection in Mumbai on March 11.