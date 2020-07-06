Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police paying price for protecting Vikas Dubey, says Brother of ex-UP minister Santosh Shukla

Uttar Pradesh police which provided protection to notorious criminal Vikas Dubey is now paying the price, said Manoj Shukla, brother of late Santosh Shukla, a minister in the then Rajnath Singh-led UP government.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:35 IST
Police paying price for protecting Vikas Dubey, says Brother of ex-UP minister Santosh Shukla
Manoj Shukla, brother of late Santosh Shukla speaking to ANI in Kanpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh police which provided protection to notorious criminal Vikas Dubey is now paying the price, said Manoj Shukla, brother of late Santosh Shukla, a minister in the then Rajnath Singh-led UP government. Santosh Shukla was allegedly killed by Dubey in 2001.

While speaking to ANI, Manoj Shukla narrated about the criminal activities of Vikas Dubey, main accused of Kanpur encounter case and carrying a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh. "In 1996, Lallan Bajpayee, then head of Shivli Nagar Panchayat and Vikas Dubey were working together. After some time, Vikas had a quarrel with Bajpayee's brother and later Bajpayee lodged a complaint. But Vikas continued his illicit acts. He was behaving like a mafia and used to extort money from truck drivers, auto drivers, fruit sellers, and others. Lallan Bajpayee being the chairman of the Panchayat, opposed this and it led to a rift between them."Manoj Shukla told ANI.

"In UP Assembly elections, Hari Kishan was fighting on BSP ticket and my brother Santosh Shukla fought from BJP ticket. Hari Kishan won that election. Vikas was a supporter of Hari Kishan and Lallan Bajpaayee was supporting Santosh Shukla. It further deepened the rift between Lallan Bajpayee and Vikas," he added. Recounting the fearlessness of Dubey while performing criminal acts, Manoj Shukla said, "In 2001, he tried to acquire an area near Shivli Inter College to develop a market there. Sivdheshwar Pandey, then the manager of the school, opposed him to do so, but Dubey murdered him at the school gate. Police did not come there to protect Sivdheswar. Police were working under his pressure."

Manoj Shukla further claimed that Dubey had attacked Lallan Bajpayee in which 3 people were killed and also killed around 10 people who tried to oppose his illegal acts. Manoj Shukla opined that Dubey came in limelight in 2001 when he murdered sitting minister Santosh Shukla inside the jail premises.

"In 2001, he murdered my brother who was a minister in the then Rajnath Singh led UP government. He got protection from politicians and he continued his extortion practices. Police have protected him and now paying the prices," he said. "Back then the police was working under his canopy and continue to do so until the recent death of 8 policemen. Shivli and Chaubeypur police station were like hand in gloves with Vikas Dubey," he added.

Manoj Shukla, however, said that he is hoping that Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has deployed some of the best officers to nab Dubey. "I think he will be nabbed soon. CM Yogi has deployed some of the well known and best officials in this case and I am hoping that justice will be served soon," he said.

The Office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police announced on Monday that bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed in the incident.

Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Life-saving HIV drugs risk running out as COVID-19 hits supplies - WHO

More than a third of the worlds countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday....

Southern European bond yields fall as markets pin hopes on economic recovery

Southern European bond yields fell on Monday, supported by expectations for hefty central bank stimulus and hopes that the world economy will bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 shock. Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs as in...

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones. The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the aut...

48-year-old Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players draft. The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020