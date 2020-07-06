Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wadi projects help increase Dungarpur district farmers' income level: DS group

During the lockdown period in April and May, these farmers produced around 24,580 kgs of vegetables and have already sold more than 17,050 kg which generated an additional income of Rs 5.88 lakh for them. Under the PAHAL ((Promotion of Agricultural and Horticulture for Advancement of Livelihoods) project, farmers are encouraged to maximize the use of small land dwellings to produce seasonal vegetables and fruits in 3 tier, below the ground, at shrub level and creepers at height.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:49 IST
Wadi projects help increase Dungarpur district farmers' income level: DS group

About 100 farmers in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, who were trained for WADI development under PAHAL initiative of DS group, have enhanced their agricultural produce in the last one year, the group said on Monday. The farmers of Surata Gram Panchayat of Dungarpur got additional produce of 1,03,580 kg of vegetables, of which 70,350 kg have been sold to generate an additional income of around Rs 25.38 lakh in about one year. Surata was earlier dependent on vegetables supply from Gujarat and now around 60-70 per cent of vegetables need is met locally due to the initiative, the group said in a release.

"So far, 100 farmers have enrolled in 'PAHAL' and another 200 tribal farmers residing in Surata and nearby gram panchayats are in the process of being enrolled," the release said. During the lockdown period in April and May, these farmers produced around 24,580 kgs of vegetables and have already sold more than 17,050 kg which generated an additional income of Rs 5.88 lakh for them.

Under the PAHAL ((Promotion of Agricultural and Horticulture for Advancement of Livelihoods) project, farmers are encouraged to maximize the use of small land dwellings to produce seasonal vegetables and fruits in 3 tier, below the ground, at shrub level and creepers at height. Doing so allows producing more from less (land) while being more resilient to pests. WADI, which means orchard in Gujarati, model of agriculture promotes water efficiency for farming as a tool to improve agriculture and food security for small and marginalised farmers. The objective is to introduce profitable vegetable cultivation to meet the local demand and simultaneously generate additional income for the farmers and secure their livelihood. “The Group has also helped the beneficiaries by linking them with Government schemes like Sukanaya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Rajasthan Social Security Pension Scheme and Rajshree Yojna etc,” the release added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

POCSO Act has overriding effect on any other law: Bombay HC

The provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act has an overriding effect on the provisions of any other law, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a 21-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl. Justice...

U.N. says attacks by Islamist militia in Congo may be war crimes

Systematic and brutal attacks by Islamist militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the last 18 months may amount to war crimes, the United Nations said on Monday. The Allied Democratic Forces ADF, a Ugandan armed group operating i...

Coronavirus lockdowns seen increasing HIV risk to women and girls

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - C oronavirus lockdowns have hindered the fight against HIV infection in women and girls globally by limiting their access to education and protection from sexual violence, ...

Greek soccer clubs in legal fight at CAS

Greek champion Olympiakos sought to have PAOK Thessaloniki relegated from the league on Monday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both clubs filed appeals to CAS in a case which could decide which other Greek team reaches the qualifying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020