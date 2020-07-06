Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown effect: Man returns home to Rajasthan, forced to leave wife behind in Pakistan

"I have heard the matter and have urged the Indian government to extend Janta's visa so that she can reunite with her family," said Hindu Singh Sodha, president of Seemant Lok Sangthan. A Pakistani national staying in India on LTV is entitled to avail a return visa for a period of three months.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST
Lockdown effect: Man returns home to Rajasthan, forced to leave wife behind in Pakistan

When Leelaram (34) set out from home with his family of four in February to visit his ailing mother-in-law in Mirpur Khas in Pakistan, he had no idea that he would have to leave his wife behind. Caught unawares by the coronavirus-induced lockdown in India, the family was stranded in the neighbouring country for months.

After India and Pakistan agreed to repatriate such persons stuck on both sides, authorities allowed Leelaram and his three children to return. However, his wife Janta (33), who doesn't have Indian citizenship, wasn't given permission. The family returned home last week without Janta.

"We ran from pillar to post but the Indian embassy in Islamabad did not grant her the permission to return. I had to come back to India with my children, leaving my wife behind," said Leelaram. He first came to India from Pakistan in 1986 and was eventually granted Indian citizenship. He married Janta 12 years ago.

Janta had been living in India on a long-term visa (LTV). She had left to visit her mother on a No Objection to Return to India (NORI) visa for 60 days. After the family's visas expired, the Indian embassy in Islamabad only gave an extension to Leelaram and his children.

Leelaram said Janta's application for Indian citizenship is pending with the authorities. "We have applied for her citizenship as per rules. But despite being eligible, she hasn't yet been granted the citizenship," he claimed.

Seemant Lok Sangthan, an organisation working for the cause of Hindu immigrants from Pakistan, has now decided to take up Janta's case with the government. "I have heard the matter and have urged the Indian government to extend Janta's visa so that she can reunite with her family," said Hindu Singh Sodha, president of Seemant Lok Sangthan.

A Pakistani national staying in India on LTV is entitled to avail a return visa for a period of three months. If the person does not return within this period, he or she will be required to apply for a fresh visa, he said. All their previous stays in India will not be counted as part of the time one is required to spend in the country for obtaining Indian citizenship, he added.

Sodha demanded that all such persons be allowed to travel back to India on humanitarian grounds. He said the extended stay in Pakistan was not their fault but was caused by the lockdown.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

We have to respect High Court's decision but will keep helping athletes: Kiren Rijiju on derecognition of 54 NSFs

With the Sports Ministry withdrawing provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations NSFs on the direction of the Delhi High Court, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that th...

Pak court reserves verdict on construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad

A Pakistani court on Monday reserved the judgment on the admissibility of petitions against the construction of a Hindu temple in national capital Islamabad. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid PML-Q, a ruling ally of the Imran Khan government...

Tokyo Olympics seek COVID-19 defenses, but what exactly?

As the president of the Tokyo Olympics, Yoshiro Mori knows experts will have to come up with defenses against COVID-19 for the postponed games to open a year from now. These include quarantines for athletes, and few fans at the venues among...

Goa's COVID-19 active tally at 745 with 52 new cases

A total of 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 1,813.At present, there are 745 active cases in the state while 1,061 have recovered and seven succumbed to the virus,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020