112 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India]: With 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the state till date has reached 1,693, informed the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Besides, a total of 1,219 recoveries have been recorded while 459 cases are still active.

One person has succumbed to the deadly virus in Tripura. With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)