Maniyar Nagar Panchyat's executive officer commits suicide

The executive officer of Maniyar Nagar Panchyat allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence, police said on Tuesday. The dead body of the officer, Mani Manjari Rai (27), was found hanging in the room of her house in Awas Vikas Colony on Monday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

The police has recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the officer said that she had been "cheated and had to do some wrong work". Police is probing the matter, the ASP said, adding that this was the first posting of the officer in Ballia and she used to live in a rented accommodation.