COVID-19: Tourism activities banned in Karnataka's Kodagu district

The Karnataka government has banned all tourism activities in Kodagu district with immediate effect, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, Annies Kanmani Joy, asked all resorts, home-stays, lodges and other tourist accommodations to close till further orders

Tourist operators have also been asked to cancel all future bookings with immediate effect As many as 14 coronavirus positive cases were recorded in the district, which has reported one COVID-19 death, in the past 24 hours taking their total to 92.