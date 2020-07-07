Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM has done nothing except cover up statistics on crime: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, saying what has the chief minister done except cover up statistics on crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:44 IST
UP CM has done nothing except cover up statistics on crime: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, saying what has the chief minister done except cover up statistics on crime. The Congress general secretary in-charge for UP East shared statistics of some crimes in Uttar Pradesh in graphs along with a tweet attacking the state government.

"If you look at the figures of murders in the country, UP has been on top for the last three years. An average of 12 murder cases occur every day," Priyanka Gandhi said in her tweet in Hindi. Between 2016 and 2018, crimes against children increased by 24 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

"What has the UP's Home Department and the CM done other than covering up these figures?" Priyanka Gandhi asked. It is because of this that the criminals in Uttar Pradesh are roaming freely and they have been given protection by those in power, she alleged and added that "our officers and jawans are paying the price".

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the state of law and order after eight policemen were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur last week. The eight men were ambushed in the Chaubeypur police station area while they were going to arrest notorious local criminal Vikas Dubey and fell to a hail of bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said a letter written in March by senior police officer Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the Kanpur incident, was an alarm for this brutal incident. "Today there are many reports that the letter is missing. All these facts raise serious questions about the working of the Home Department of UP," she said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles USD...

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.The companys latest foray into the...

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020