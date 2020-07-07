Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM NATION: DEL31 NIA-CRPF ATTACK-ARREST NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy Srinagar: The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 jawans dead in the south Kashmir district in February last year, officials said on Tuesday. DEL20 ED-MUMBAI AIRPORT ED files money laundering case against GVK group, MIAL in Mumbai airport scam case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against the GVK group, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and others to probe alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running the Mumbai airport, officials said on Tuesday.

CAL7 SINOINDIA-ADHIR India shouldn't budge an inch till status quo ante restored at Indo-China border: Adhir Kolkata: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tuesday said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument that intrusions had indeed taken place on the Indian side of the LAC and asserted "we will not budge an inch" before status quo ante is restored at the border. DEL15 UP-COPS-AMBUSH Kanpur encounter: 3 more including close relative of Vikas Dubey held Kanpur: Three more people including a close relative of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the attack in which eight police personnel were killed have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. MDS4 TN-POLICE DEATHS-CBI Centre has notified CBI taking over Sathankulam case: TN govt Chennai: The Centre has issued a notification on CBI taking over investigation into the deaths of a father and son duo belonging to Tuticorin district, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-PROBE Bhansali couldn't work with Sushant due to date issues: Police Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday said Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to cast late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in four films, but due to unavailability of his dates the movies were offered to other actors. LEGAL: LGD11 SC-JOURNALIST SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

LGM1 KL-HC-BISHOP HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case Kochi: In a set back to rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the sexual assault case filed against him by a nun. BUSINESS: DEL28 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty log 5th session of gains; financials steal the show Mumbai: Market gauges Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, helped by intense buying in financial stocks as investors brushed aside surging domestic COVID-19 cases to focus on monsoon progress.

DEL17 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee tumbles 25 paise to close at 74.93 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid strengthening American currency and volatile trade in the domestic equity market. DEL18 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE Diesel price scales new high after 25 paise increase New Delhi: Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus.

FOREIGN: FGN22 NEPAL-POLITICS Chinese envoy meets senior NCP leaders amid growing rift within Nepal's ruling party Kathmandu: Amidst mounting pressure on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to step down, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi on Tuesday intensified consultations with leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to save him. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN6 US-FOREIGN-LD STUDENTS Intl students in US may be deported if their universities switch to online-only classes due to COVID New York: In a decision that will adversely impact hundreds of thousands of Indian students in the US, the federal immigration authority has announced that foreign students pursuing degrees in America will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only classes in this fall semester. SPORTS: SPD5 SPO-TENNIS-MOLESTATION-FRAUD How molestation case led to age fraud accusation against junior Davis Cupper and 4 others New Delhi: A molestation case, pursued vigorously by a desperate father, has ended up uncovering alleged age fraud by a junior Davis Cupper and four others even as the national tennis federation tip-toed around the issue that has plagued the sport for years. By Amanpreet Singh PTI AD