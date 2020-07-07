Left Menu
COVID-19 testing crosses 1 crore mark, recovery rate at 61.13 pc

India crossed the one crore COVID-19 testing mark and the recovery rate reached 61.13 percent on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India crossed the one crore COVID-19 testing mark and the recovery rate reached 61.13 percent on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Union Health Ministry, India has expanded the network of testing labs to 1,115 across the country. The total number of patients who have recovered reached 4,39,947 on Tuesday.

"#COVID19 tests in India cross 1 crore mark, as a result of continuously expanding network of 1,115 testing labs across the country," tweeted the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. "Recovered #COVID19 patients touch 4,39,947 today. 1,80,390 more recovered cases than active cases, taking India's recovery rate to 61.13%," it added.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160. (ANI)

