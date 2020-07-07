COVID-19 patient goes 'missing' from Thane facility, probe on

A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient has gone missing from a dedicated facility here in Maharashtra, as per the complaint lodged with local police. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has formed a committee to probe the incident, its PRO Sandip Malavli said on Tuesday.

The 1,000-bed COVID hospital was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Family members of the missing patient have claimed that he was shifted from Thane civil hospital to the COVID facility on the night of June 29.

On July 1, hospital staff told them the septuagenarian was doing well, they claimed. When the family members called up the hospital again on July 5 they were told that the old man was missing from his bed, they said.

A complaint was lodged at Kapurbawdi police station on July 5. Meanwhile, Thane city BJP president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and former MP Kirit Somaiya visited Kapurbawdi police station and demanded registration of a case against the hospital.