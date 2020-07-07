Left Menu
Kanpur Police release pictures of accomplices of Vikas Dubey

Kanpur police on Tuesday released photos of accomplices of Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:14 IST
Photos of accomplices of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey released by Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kanpur police also conducted a raid at the residence of Jai Bajpayee, a close aide of Dubey.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kanpur Mohit Agarwal informed that all personnel of the Chaubepur police station are under the scope of investigation in connection with Kanpur encounter, in which Vikas Dubey, along with his men allegedly opened fire on the police team. Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest Dubey in Bikru village.

UP's ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that 40 teams of UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) are working on the case. "Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly. A total of 40 teams and STF are working. We are collecting info on Vikas Dubey's accomplices and family members. Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home. We are working on every detail," Kumar said.

"The entire house was searched and 2 kg of an explosive substance, 6 country-made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," he added. Even after 80 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey.

The bounty on the arrest of Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night, and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)

