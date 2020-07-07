385 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

A total of 385 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 3088 in the state, the health department said.

According to the official data, 324 people have recovered in the last 24 hours which took the total number of discharged patients to 9,339. The state's recovery rate is 74.55 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases including, 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured and 20,160 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)