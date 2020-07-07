Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong leaders, workers held while going to give memorandum to Guv, freed later

Addressing newspersons earlier in the day, Lallu alleged that Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of crime against Dalit and OBC during the last three years of the Yogi government. “There is a constant increase in atrocities against Dalit-OBCs in the state, but OBC-Dalit leaders of the BJP and those who are in the Yogi government do not have the guts to raise their voice against the oppressors of their own community people,” said Lallu in a press conference organised by the UPCC's SC Wing.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:58 IST
UP Cong leaders, workers held while going to give memorandum to Guv, freed later

Several Congress leaders and workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Tuesday arrested while heading to hand over a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel here over the alleged dismal law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested leaders and workers, however, were released shortly later after which Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Lallu reiterated his allegation that there is a “complete jungle raj” in the state.

Those arrested included Congress Legislative Council leader Aradhana Mishra, former state minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, UPCC SC department in-charge Pradeep Narwal, besides several workers. They were taken to the Eco Garden where the police released them later in the evening, party's media convener Lalan Kumar said.

“The constitutional set-up has collapsed across the state. Criminals and goons are having the institutional patronage of the Yogi government. "Their close proximity with ministers and officers is out in the public domain. Viral videos have left no scope for any doubt in this regard,” said Lallu in his statement after being released," said Lallu. He also expressed outrage over being prevented from submitting the memorandum to the governor. “It has never happened that leaders going to submit a memorandum to a governor were arrested in an illegal manner. The dictatorship and tyranny of the Yogi government in the state is at its height,” he said.

"Is it a crime for a state unit chief of a national party to submit a memorandum to the Constitutional head of the state?" he asked. Addressing newspersons earlier in the day, Lallu alleged that Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of crime against Dalit and OBC during the last three years of the Yogi government.

“There is a constant increase in atrocities against Dalit-OBCs in the state, but OBC-Dalit leaders of the BJP and those who are in the Yogi government do not have the guts to raise their voice against the oppressors of their own community people,” said Lallu in a press conference organised by the UPCC's SC Wing. He said the Central government agency National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that 33 cases of Dalit atrocities are reported every day in the State. “The promises made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the BJP regarding the safety and security of OBCs and Dalits are proving to be hollow now,” he added. Addressing the press conference, UPCC SC Department president Alok Prasad said the SC wing is gearing up to launch a state-wide movement against Dalit atrocities.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...

Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State R...

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020