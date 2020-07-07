Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 3 arrested, over 900 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs

Three people were arrested and owners of 929 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:12 IST
Noida: 3 arrested, over 900 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs

Three people were arrested and owners of 929 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, three vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, police said, even as "Unlock 2" -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- began in the state on July 1.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19.   "An FIR was registered and three people arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs. A total of 2,067 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 929 of them, while another three were impounded," the police said in a statement. Altogether, Rs 1,48,300 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials. More than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to COVID-19 between March 23 and July 5, according to police data.

Also, challans were issued to owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 2,384 were impounded for the violations, the data showed..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram storie...

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...

Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020