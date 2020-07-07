159 cases filed against people charged with spreading hatred

The Tamil Nadu DGP on Tuesday informed the Madras high court that 159 criminal cases have been registered against people who were charged with spreading communal hatred against the Muslim community by linking them with Covid-19. V Baskaran, assistant inspector general of police, made the submission through an affidavit in response to a PIL seeking action on over 700 complaints in this regard that are pending in various police stations across the state.

So far, 159 cases have been registered, against 356 people of whom 86 have been arrested, the report filed on behalf of the DGP said. As per the report, Madurai tops the list with 19 cases followed by Erode (17) and Pudukottai (12).

In Chennai, eight FIRs have been registered against eight accused, it was submitted. Recording the submission, a division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha adjourned the hearing to July 13.