Following are the top stories at 9:30 PM NATION: DEL44 SINOINDIA-DISENGAGEMENT Chinese military withdraws troops, removes structures in Hot Springs, Gogra: Sources New Delhi: Chinese military removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from face-off sites in Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and the Indian Army is keeping a strict vigil on their rearward movement, government sources said. DEL60 SINOINDIA-IAF IAF carries out night time patrol in eastern Ladakh; to maintain high-level of readiness: Sources New Delhi: In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness notwithstanding disengagement of troops by China from a number of friction points in the area, government sources said on Tuesday.

DEL56 SINOINDIA-ITBP ITBP not expected to be assigned internal security duties as 60 companies move towards LAC New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is not expected to be assigned any task related to internal security in the near future as more than 60 companies of the paramilitary force are being deployed all along the LAC in the backdrop of the recent standoff with China in Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday. DEL64 MEA-INDO-US Indo-Pacific, ways to deal with COVID-19 figure in Indo-US talks New Delhi: India and the US on Tuesday deliberated on a host of bilateral, regional and global issues during an online meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

DEL38 PAR-COMMITTEES Ahead of Par panel meetings, 8-pt protocol for MPs issued due to COVID-19 New Delhi: The MPs attending Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings will have to sit six feet apart, and not more than two witnesses from the ministry concerned can appear before the panel at a time. DEL67 PRASAR BHARATI-APPOINTMENT Prasar Bharati gets 5 new board members New Delhi: Five part-time members have been appointed to the Prasar Bharati board, including veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Tandon, music composer Salim Merchant and BJP's Shaina NC, according to an official order on Tuesday.

DEL59 RAHUL-ECONOMY Country's 'economic mismanagement' will destroy millions of families: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the BJP government over handling of the economy, saying its "mismanagement" will destroy millions of families but asserted this will no longer be "accepted silently". DEL63 LDALL-UP-AMBUSH 3 more arrested for Kanpur ambush, IG probes ‘letter’ written by slain officer Kanpur/Lucknow: Police on Tuesday arrested three more people for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush at a village near Kanpur, amid a simmering controversy over gangster Vikas Dubey’s alleged links with police and politicians.

MDS22 AP-GASLEAK-ARREST Gas leak:LG Polymers CEO, 2 directors besides 8 other officials held Visakhapatnam: Police on Tuesday night arrested the CEO and two directors besides eight other officials of LG Polymers in connection with the styrene vapour leak incident in which 12 people were killed and 585 fell sick on May 7. CAL16 WB-LOCKDOWN Tougher lockdown to be imposed in Bengal from July 9 Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

LEGAL: LGD29 DL-COURT-RIOTS-CHARGE SHEET Delhi violence: Police files charge sheet in court against five in three murder cases New Delhi: The Delhi police filed three charge sheets before a court here on Tuesday against five persons in cases related to alleged murder of local residents during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. BUSINESS: DEL43 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee tumbles by 25 paise to 74.93 on dollar buying by banks Mumbai: The rupee declined by 25 paise to end at 74.93 against the US currency on Tuesday due to dollar buying by foreign banks and gains in the greenback in overseas markets.

FOREIGN: FGN29 US-FOREIGN-2NDLD STUDENTS US says foreign students must leave if classes go fully online; Indians to be hit badly Washington/New York: In a move that will adversely impact hundreds of thousands of Indian students, the US immigration authority has announced that foreign students will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only classes in this fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. FGN22 NEPAL-POLITICS Chinese envoy meets senior NCP leaders amid growing rift within Nepal's ruling party Kathmandu: Amidst mounting pressure on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to step down, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi on Tuesday intensified consultations with leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to save him. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI AD