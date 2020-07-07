TMC hold protest rallies against hike in fuel prices, Rly privatisation of routes
The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Tuesday took out rallies in various parts of the state in protest against the Centres decision on privatisation of railway routes and recent fuel prices hike. The party organised street corner meetings and protest rallies outside various railway stations opposing centres "anti-people" policies.
Since evening, protests were held in all the districts and blocks of the state, with TMC activists carrying posters and placards shouted slogans against the BJP-led union government. The agitation programmes were staged by observing social distancing norms and other precautionary measures for pandemic, sources in the party said.
"Protest meet against hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas at 14 no bus stand, Behala. The incessant fuel price hike has imposed a huge burden at the time of economic hardship and affecting the common people amid COVID-19 pandemic. #fuelpricehike," senior minister and TMC secretary- general Partha Chatterjee said in a tweet. His cabinet colleague and Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim, took out a march at Kidderpore area.
"Protest meet against the privatisation of @IRCTCofficial at Kidderpore Chakra Station This move of privatisation of Indian Railways will impose a huge burden at the time of economic hardship, affecting the common man who is already battling #COVID?19 pandemic #IndianRailways," Hakim said in a tweet. Private players will begin rail passenger services by April 2023, and they will run only five per cent of the railways' total mail and express trains, the national transporter said last week.
