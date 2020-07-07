Former scribe, cop, RTI activist booked for Rs 2 cr extortion

A former journalist, a suspendedpoliceman, an RTI activist were among five people booked forallegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a real estatedeveloper in Pune city in Maharashtra, three of whom werearrested on Tuesday, an official said

He identified four of the accused as Devendra Jain, aformer reporter with a Marathi daily, suspended Pune policeconstable Shailesh Jagtap, RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, andone Amol Chavan. The fifth accused is a woman

"Three were arrested on Tuesday. They were trying toextort Rs 2 crore by way of cash and property from real estatedeveloper Sudhir Karnataki by threatening to file a criminalcase against him in an old matter," the Kothrud police stationofficial said.