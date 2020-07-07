8 more virus cases reported in Muzaffarnagar
Eight more people tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 102, officials said on Tuesday. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, of the total 134 sample reports, eight returned positive. The people who were found positive for the virus on Tuesday are being shifted to COVID hospital in Begarajpur, the officials said..PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:03 IST
Eight more people tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 102, officials said on Tuesday. They said the new cases include one inmate of the district jail.
Meanwhile, four coronavirus patients in the district recovered from the infection, the officials said. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, of the total 134 sample reports, eight returned positive.
The people who were found positive for the virus on Tuesday are being shifted to COVID hospital in Begarajpur, the officials said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- Uttar Pradesh
- COVID
- Begarajpur
ALSO READ
Brick kiln labourer crushed to death by speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar
Charge sheet against 10 Tablighi members for violating lockdown norms in Muzaffarnagar
8 new coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar
4 more people test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar
Four more people tested COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar