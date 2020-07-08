Kanpur ambush: All 68 cops of Chaubepur police station transferred to police lines

All 68 personnel of the Chaubepur police station were transferred to the district police lines late on Tuesday evening amid doubts over their professional integrity, an official said. The step to attach the entire staff, including sub-inspectors, head constables and constables of the police station to police lines was taken as their integrity was allegedly doubtful, a police spokesperson said. After suspicions were raised that the entire staff of Chaubepur police station was involved in saving gangster Vikas Dubey, the man behind the brutal killing of eight cops including Deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra, an inquiry was ordered to probe their roles.

Preliminary findings suggested that police personnel including SIs, head constables and constables of Chaubepur were favouring the dreaded history-sheeter Vikas Dubey,” the spokesman said. All the 68 police personnel have been sent to the district police lines and a detailed inquiry has been launched, the spokesman said.

Suitable action against the guilty will be initiated on the basis of the probe report, he added..