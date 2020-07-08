NEWSLAERTPTI | Portblair | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:43 IST
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurs in the sea near Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Officials.
