Attack at Dr Ambedkar's house a conspiracy: BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday condemned the attack at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's house in Mumbai, calling it a conspiracy. The party also asked culprits to be brought to book immediately. Party spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadauria, while speaking to ANI, said, "it is highly condemnable, and is part of a conspiracy. Baba Saheb is a symbol of voice against oppression, exploitation and injustice in this country. He gave voice to those who had no voice. We demand that the culprits are caught immediately and strict action be taken against them."

"Baba Saheb wanted to create an egalitarian society and BSP chief Mayawati is promoting the same. As some forces do not like this, so they try to stall things. We will not tolerate this and will retaliate in a constitutional-democratic way," he added. Referring to recent Kanpur incident, in which eight police personnel were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey's associates when they had gone to arrest him, he asked why the former had not been arrested yet.

"It's been 5 days today, why has Vikas Dubey not been caught yet? The police themselves have become victims of his terror. Those who have to maintain law and order are themselves victims of terror. What kind of governance is this?" he asked. (ANI)