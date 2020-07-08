Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Six dead, five injured as autorickshaw collides with truck

The accident took place in the afternoon near Dhimarkheda, about 60 kms from Katni, police said. "About a dozen people were travelling in the auto- rickshaw when it collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

PTI | Katni | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:04 IST
MP: Six dead, five injured as autorickshaw collides with truck
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six persons were killed and five others injured when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in the afternoon near Dhimarkheda, about 60 kms from Katni, police said.

"About a dozen people were travelling in the auto- rickshaw when it collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. These people were going to a weekly market from their villages," a police spokesperson said. The deceased included two women and a 17-year old girl. The driver of the auto-rickshaw also died in the accident, he said.

The injured were initially rushed to Umariapan health centre, from where they were taken to the district hospital in Katni, he said. According to the police, the driver of the truck left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The police have seized the truck and launched a search for its driver. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences and paid tributes to the accident victims.

Chouhan said that he has directed the district administration to extend help to the affected families..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SJTA to document this year's Rath Yatra

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration SJTA has decided to make documentation of this years Rath Yatra which was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This was revealed by SJTA chief administrator Krishna Kumar after attending a meeting of ...

Murder accused evading arrest since 2018 held in southwest Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man from southwest Delhis Najafgarh who was allegedly evading arrest since December 2018, after jumping parole in a murder case, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Om,...

Boy dies after being run over by pick-up van in Bengal; agitators torch traffic police motorbike

A 12-year-old boy died on the spot after being run over by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 31C in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Laxmipara tea estate in Banarhat area around...

ITW Consulting Continues to get Games Closer to their Audience

The cheers seem to be getting only louder as the audiences eagerly wait for Sports to be back Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirSports is an integral part of the society that brings people together. It allows them to have opinions and sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020