COVID-19: Lockdown in containment zones in Bengal for 7 days from 5 pm Thursday

Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. The situation will be reviewed after the seven days and the next course of action will be decided, she said at the state secretariat here.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," the chief minister said. If it is seen that the number of cases are coming down during this period, then some relaxations will be announced, Banerjee said.

She urged people to maintain physical distance and wear face masks. Banerjee directed the police to be strict with those violating norms and send back people home, if they are found without masks.

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases..