Haryana: Make Dabwali separate district, demands Cong MLA

Congress MLA Amit Sihag met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded that Dabwali be made a separate district with Kalanwali subdivision included in it. Batting for Dabwali as a separate district, which he said was a demand of the people of the area, Sihag said geographically it is located at one end of Haryana and is surrounded by borders of Punjab and Rajasthan.

He pointed out that currently the distance between Dabwali and Sirsa, the district of which it is a part of, is 60 km. After meeting the chief minister at his residence here on Tuesday evening, Sihag on Wednesday said he told Khattar that making Dabwali a district will give a boost to this economically backward area.

He told the chief minister that due to its geographical location, the Dabwali area has become a hotbed for drug peddlers and suggested that it can also be made a police district, a form of division of a geographical area patrolled by a police force. Sihag, who is the MLA from Dabwali constituency, gave an example of Hansi in Hisar district, which was converted into a police district earlier to control the spiralling crime rate.

“I requested the chief minister to convert Dabwali into a police district, if technical difficulties come in the way of it being given the status of a full-fledged district,” he said..