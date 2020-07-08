Left Menu
Folk artiste Nissar dies of suspected coronavirus symptoms

He was also an office-bearer of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees union. Raji Reddy, the union general secretary, said Nissar developed breathing related issues on Tuesday night and his family members tried to shift him to private hospitals where he was allegedly denied admission.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:28 IST
Hyderabad, July 8 (PTI): Telangana folklore artiste, singer and writer Mohammad Nissar who penned songs to spread awareness on coronavirus died due to suspected symptoms of the virus in the wee hours of Wednesday, sources at hospital where he succumbed said. He was also an office-bearer of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees union.

Raji Reddy, the union general secretary, said Nissar developed breathing related issues on Tuesday night and his family members tried to shift him to private hospitals where he was allegedly denied admission. The poet was admitted to the State-run Gandhi Hospital where he breathed his last. Dismissing media reports that Nissar died due to non- availability of ventilator during critical hours, Dr Raja Rao, Gandhi Hospital superintendent, said the medical facility has over 200 ventilators available for patients and there is no shortage.

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao and others condoled his death.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

