Sweet shop selling spl mysurpak as 'COVID-19 cure' sealed

A sweet shop selling 'special mysurpak' with 19 herbal ingredients claiming that it would cure coronavirus in just three days was sealed on Wednesday by Food Safety Department officials. The shop owner had put out advertisements through pamphlets, saying that the 'photo speed corona cure mysurpak' with 19 herbs would cure COVID-19 patients in three days and a daily consumption by others would boost their immunity.

Several people had purchased the sweet, priced at Rs 800 for one kg, over the past two days, officials said. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India designated Officer K Tamilselvan inspected the shop at Thottipalayam area and seized 120 kg of the mysurak, a department official said.

Samples of the sweet were sent for tests and action would be taken against the shop owner, the official said..