PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:42 IST
Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL131 LD SINOINDIA Withdrawal of Chinese troops in Hot Springs complete; pull back continues in other areas: Sources New Delhi: The Chinese military removed all temporary structures and completed withdrawal of its troops from the face-off site in Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday even as the Indian Army kept a close watch on the pull back and maintained a high-level of combat readiness in the region, people familiar with the developments said. DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 7,42,417; recovery rate at 61.5 pc New Delhi: India's coronavirus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday with a single day rise of 22,752 COVID-19 cases, even as the recovery rate further improved to over 61.5 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL105 MHA-2NDLD RGF Inter-ministerial team to probe Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, two other trusts; Cong says it’s ‘blind witch-hunt’ New Delhi: The government on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial panel to probe alleged violations of laws relating to money laundering, income tax and foreign contributions by three trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family. DEL130 INDOPAK-KULBHUSHAN It's a farce: MEA on Pak claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file petition against death sentence New Delhi: India on Wednesday called as "farce" Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav, on a death row in an alleged espionage case, has refused to file an appeal against his sentence.

DEL108 PM-CAB-DECISIONS Wednesday's Cabinet decisions will bring positive change in lives of many: PM New Delhi: The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday for urban migrants and the poor will bring a positive change in the lives of many people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. DEL106 CBSE-SYLLABUS-CUT Reduction in syllabus being interpreted differently, move only one-time measure: CBSE New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday claimed that the reduction in syllabus announced by the board is being interpreted "differently" and the move is only a one-time measure for the 2020-21 academic session in view of the COVID-19 situation.

DEL128 LD WEATHER North India witnesses light to moderate rains, landslide warning issued for parts of HP New Delhi: Large swathes of north India received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with the weather department issuing a landslide warning for parts of Himachal Pradesh, while Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning after almost a week of rains. DEL99 JK-LD SHELLING Woman killed, three injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K Jammu/Srinagar: A 65-year-old woman was killed and three other civilians were injured on Wednesday as Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL126 LDALL-UP-ENCOUNTERS Vikas Dubey's aide killed, 6 arrested after encounters; two cops also behind bars Lucknow/Kanpur: Police shot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested six other alleged accomplices and sent two of their own men behind bars in connection with the ambush which killed eight police personnel last week, officials said Wednesday. DEL97 ED-NIRAV MODI-LD CONFISCATE Nirav's assets worth Rs 329 cr first in nation to be confiscated under fugitive eco offenders law New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has confiscated assets worth Rs 329.66 crore of diamond merchant Nirav Modi under the fugitive economic offenders law.

BOM10 MH-LD AMBEDKAR HOUSE Attack on Ambedkar's house: suspect held Mumbai: The police on Wednesday detained a suspect after a man vandalised `Rajgruh', Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence in Dadar in central Mumbai. CAL23 WB-MAMATA-LD LOCKDOWN COVID-19: Lockdown in containment zones in Bengal for 7 days from 5 pm Thursday Kolkata: Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD30 DL-COURT-2NDLD TABLIGHI Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 91 foreigners from 21 countries New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to 91 foreigners from 21 countries who were chargesheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin here allegedly in violation of visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued after the COVID-19 outbreak. FOREIGN FGN38 US-CHINA-2NDLD TIBET US announces new visa restrictions on China over access to Tibet; Beijing vows to retaliate Washington/Beijing: The US has announced new visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans, opening another point of friction amid tense relations between Washington and Beijing. By Lalit K Jha & K J M Varma PTI AD

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

TPCC pays tribute to former Andhra CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Wednesday paid tribute to late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary. In September 2009, Reddy lost his life in a chopper crash in the Nallamalla forests while ...

JKNIA to hold protests outside Pakistan consulate in Bradford against amendments in PoK's interim Constitution

Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance JKNIA said it will organise a demonstration outside the Pakistan consulate in Bradford on Thursday to oppose the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir P...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing Alonso goes back to the future with Renault F1 teamDouble world champion Fernando Alonso will make a Formula One comeback at the age of 39 next year with Renault, the team h...

Fans celebrate Sourav Ganguly's birthday in Siliguri

The cricket lovers of Siliguri on Wednesday celebrated former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Gangulys 48th birthday by cutting a cake. While celebrating the birthday of Prince of Kolkata, ...
