BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead by militants in J-K’s Bandipora
A BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh. Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, he said. Singh said Bari's brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing.
A BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh. Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, he said.
Singh said Bari's brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing. They were taken to the Bandipora district hospital where they succumbed to injuries, he said.
Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, a police official said, adding further details are awaited..
