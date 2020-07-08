Pune district adds record 1,618 COVID-19 cases; 25 more die
Pune district reported 1,618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - highest single-day spike - taking the count to 32,596 on Wednesday, while 25 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. "Of the 1,618 cases, 1,083 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the total count rose to 23,945.PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:54 IST
Pune district reported 1,618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - highest single-day spike - taking the count to 32,596 on Wednesday, while 25 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll reached 944 with 25 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.
Also, 587 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district, the official said. "Of the 1,618 cases, 1,083 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the total count rose to 23,945. With 301 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count now stands at 5,709," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,940, the official added.
