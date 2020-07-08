Cong leader Sushmita Dev tests +ve for corona infection
Congress leader Sushmita Dev has tested positive for coronavirus infection but said she is asymptomatic as of now. She is the third Congress leader after Sanjay Jha and Abhishek Singhvi to have turned positive for the virus. "My report as signed by the Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID 19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:58 IST
Congress leader Sushmita Dev has tested positive for coronavirus infection but said she is asymptomatic as of now. She is the third Congress leader after Sanjay Jha and Abhishek Singhvi to have turned positive for the virus.
"My report as signed by the Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID 19. I am asymptomatic as of now. I thank everyone for their concern and calls," she said on Twitter. Sushmita Dev is currently the president of the Mahila Congress and is a party spokesperson. She has been a former MP from Assam's Silchar constituency.
