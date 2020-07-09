Massive manhunt on for Vikas Dubey in Indo-Nepal border areas: Police

The Bahraich police has launched a massive manhunt in Indo-Nepal border areas and is intensively checking vehicles in the region amid intelligence inputs that gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted for killing eight policemen in an ambush, may escape to the neighbouring country. Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said there are inputs that Vikas Dubey may flee to Nepal. Accordingly, an intensive manhunt has been launched in the Indo-Nepal border area in coordination with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and in jungle areas on the border with Forest Department officials, he said.

The police in coordination with SSB has launched manhunt in Rupaideeh, Murtiha, Sujauli and Motipur police station areas and thoroughly checking all the vehicles, he said, adding the hunt for the fugitive gangster was going on in the forest areas as well. Mishra said even the Nepal police has been contacted for the arrest of the gangster. He said photographs of Dubey has been made available to all gram pradhans of border villages and shared on Whatsapp groups of police.

The pictures have also been pasted at all main crossings to help people identify him, the SP added..