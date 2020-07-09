Man wanted for attacking policeman in 2015 arrested in UP

A man wanted for allegedly attacking a policeman in 2015 was arrested after an encounter with police here, officials said on Thursday. Fahim alias Nabbu, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was held on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

During a routine checking at Islamnagar area here, Fahim opened fire on policemen when they stopped his vehicle. In retaliatory firing, Fahim was injured and arrested, the SSP said, adding that he is admitted to a hospital.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was a resident of Delhi and had come to Islamnagar to meet a relative. In 2015, Fahim had allegedly attacked a policeman and damaged a police vehicle here. Police recovered a country made pistol, cartridges and a bike from him.