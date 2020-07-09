Assam reports two more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 24
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:45 IST
Assam reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll due to the infection in the state to 24, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "Very sad to inform that 2 more #COVID19 + patients admitted in GMCH Covid ICU succumbed to their critical infections this morning. Both were on invasive ventilation. My condolences," Sarma tweeted.
The deceased were a 70-year-old person from Guwahati and a 56-year man, who was serving as additional director in the agriculture department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), an official said. Assam had reported six COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest number of fatalities in a single day so far.
The state has so far reported 14,032 COVID-19 cases. The state has 5,279 active cases, while 8,726 patients have been discharged following their recovery.
Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital, said she is asymptomatic as of now. "My report as signed by Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic as of now. I thank everyone for their concern and calls," she tweeted.
A total of 362 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far and out of them, 253 are active cases and 109 have recovered, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said..
