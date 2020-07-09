Maha govt aims to bring down COVID-19 mortality rate: Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government's main aim is to bring down the COVID-19 mortality rate in Aurangabad. A total of 7,504 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Aurangabad so far, of which 330 patients have died of the infection.
According to the official data, the fatality rates in Aurangabad city and rural areas were at 5.7 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively. The state government's priority is to bring down the mortality rate in Aurangabad and the entire state, Tope said, while addressing a press conference along with guardian minister Subhash Desai and minister of state Abdul Sattar.
Contact tracing of COVID-19 patients needs to be ramped up and quarantine facilities in the district have to be used to their fullest capacity, the health minister said. Although quarantine centres have the capacity of over 2,200 beds, only 688 persons were presently admitted at these facilities, he said.
Speaking about steps taken during the lockdown, Desai said people entering Aurangabad city will have to undergo antigen tests and suspects will be shifted to treatment facilities. As many as six entry points will be monitored by 12 teams round the clock during this lockdown period, he said.
Vehicles transporting essential commodities and those belonging to pharmaceutical, export and agro-based companies are being permitted to ply, he added. Speaking about charges for COVID-19 treatment, Tope said bills of all COVID-19 patients at private hospitals should be verified and signed by auditors appointed by the administration.
