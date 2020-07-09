Left Menu
We remain convinced about resolution of differences through dialogue: India on eastern Ladakh situation

"We remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he further said.

Updated: 09-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:20 IST
As China withdraws troops from several friction points in eastern Ladakh, India on Thursday said it remained convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, India said it is strongly committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) must be strictly respected and observed as it is the basis for peace and tranquillity in border areas.

At a online media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval categorically conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last Sunday India's position on the recent developments along the LAC including in the Galwan valley area. Doval and Wang, the special representatives for border talks, held a telephonic conversation following which armies of the two countries began disengagement of troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Srivastava said the diplomatic and military officials of both sides will continue their meetings to take forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation as agreed to by the special representatives. "The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon," he said. "We remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he further said. China's Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday completed moving back its troops from the face-off sites in Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh line with the understanding reached with the Indian Army.

The two sides are set to hold high-level military talks to further de-escalate tension in the region, people familiar with the development said..

