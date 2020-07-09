Assam flood situation deteriorates slightly

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated marginally on Thursday, affecting over 11,600 more people though the number of affected districts stayed at 12, a government report said here. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the number of flood- affected people rose to 1,82,583 on Thursday from 1,70,956 on Wednesday.

This flood and landslides have claimed 64 people's lives so far across the state with 40 having been killed in incidents related to the deluge and 24 dying in landslides. Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with around 58,000 people affected by the flood, followed by Barpeta with 45,800 people and Lakhimpur with 33,000 people, the ASDMA said in its report.

At present, 400 villages are under water and 26,676.25 hectares of crop area have been damaged, the ASDMA said. The authorities are running 34 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, where 1,075 people have taken shelter, it added.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts. Its tributaries Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Lakhimpur, Chirang, Nagaon, Barpeta and Dhemaji districts. Massive erosions have also been witnessed at different places in Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chirang and Dibrugarh districts, the ASDMA said.

The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 48 different animals in Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said, quoting the divisional forest officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division. The districts hit by flood are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Chirang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Tinsukia.